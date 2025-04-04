MP: 8 die due to suffocation during religious event

AMN/ WEB DESK

8 people died in Madhya Pradesh due to suffocation from poisonous gas in a well at Kondavat village in Khandwa district.

Three persons went to clean the well for Gangaur immersion got stuck in the swamp. Later, five other persons who went down to rescue them also got stuck.

District SP Manoj Kumar Rai said that as soon as information about the incident was received, a rescue operation was started, and all the bodies were taken out. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed grief and deep condolences over the incident. He said that instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of four lakh each to the families of all the deceased.