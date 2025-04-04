Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 8 die due to suffocation during religious event

Apr 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

8 people died in Madhya Pradesh due to suffocation from poisonous gas in a well at Kondavat village in Khandwa district.

Three persons went to clean the well for Gangaur immersion got stuck in the swamp. Later, five other persons who went down to rescue them also got stuck.

District SP Manoj Kumar Rai said that as soon as information about the incident was received, a rescue operation was started, and all the bodies were taken out. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed grief and deep condolences over the incident. He said that instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of four lakh each to the families of all the deceased.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Apr 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

Apr 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

Apr 4, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 8 die due to suffocation during religious event

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!