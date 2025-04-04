J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal informed the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir have five under-construction hydroelectric projects with a total installed capacity of 3,090 megawatts. The projects are Ratle (850 MW), Pakal Dul (1000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW), and Parnai (38 MW). He was replying to a question asked by Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Arvind Ganpat Sawant. The Minister also outlined several government measures aimed at ensuring the timely completion of hydroelectric projects, including IT-based monitoring, dispute resolution mechanisms, and policies to minimize delays and cost overruns.

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 1.88 lakh LED street lights have been installed under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) till 31st March this year. The Government of India informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a reply to a question, Minister of Power Manohar Lal said in Lok Sabha that the Centre launched the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) in 2015 to improve energy efficiency in public lighting by installing LED streetlights across urban and rural areas.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power, is responsible for implementing the initiative.

SLNP has significantly reduced power consumption nationwide, resulting in an estimated 8.8 billion kWh of annual electricity savings and financial savings of 6 thousand 178 crore rupees for municipalities and local bodies.