US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

The United States and China are set to begin a new round of trade talks today in Stockholm, Sweden. The world’s two largest economies could agree to extend their current trade truce by another 90 days. The negotiations will be led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng. The existing 90-day truce, during which both countries agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other, is scheduled to expire on August 12. The renewed dialogue between Washington and Beijing comes shortly after the US reached trade agreements with the European Union and Japan.