Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

Jul 28, 2025

WEB DESK

At least three people died and several others were injured when a regional passenger train derailed in a wooded area in southwestern Germany yesterday. About 100 passengers were aboard the train when the accident occurred near the town of Riedlingen in the state of Baden-Württemberg. According to German media, a landslide might have caused the accident, as severe storms had swept through the region. The passenger train was travelling from the town of Sigmaringen to the city of Ulm when it derailed in a forested area.

