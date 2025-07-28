China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

WEB DESK

Five people were killed after being trapped in a landslide yesterday in southwest Yunnan Province of China. The local authorities said that following continuous rainfall, the landslide hit a road in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, burying a car with five people on board. The five people were rescued from the rubble, but all of them were already dead. More than 80 people, including firefighters, police officers, and health and emergency response personnel, joined the rescue operation with the help of five excavators. Local authorities are checking for further risks and handling the aftermath of the disaster.

Post navigation