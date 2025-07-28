Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

Jul 28, 2025

WEB DESK
Five people were killed after being trapped in a landslide yesterday in southwest Yunnan Province of China. The local authorities said that following continuous rainfall, the landslide hit a road in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, burying a car with five people on board. The five people were rescued from the rubble, but all of them were already dead. More than 80 people, including firefighters, police officers, and health and emergency response personnel, joined the rescue operation with the help of five excavators. Local authorities are checking for further risks and handling the aftermath of the disaster.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

Jul 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

Jul 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

28 July 2025 2:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

28 July 2025 2:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

28 July 2025 2:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28 July 2025 2:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!