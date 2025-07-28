Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

WEB DESK

An unknown gunman fired at a gathering protesting against counter-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, leaving three dead and many injured. A day earlier, a mortar strike claimed the life of a girl in the Zakha Khel area of the Khyber District, sparking the demonstration, during which locals placed the girl’s body in front of the Momand Ghuz security checkpoint. Suhail Afridi, the special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, said three people died and eight were injured in the firing by terrorists on the demonstrators in the Tirah Valley. Following the incident, the grieving families and residents of the area staged a protest by blocking the Tank-South Waziristan Road and demanded immediate identification and action against those responsible for the killings.