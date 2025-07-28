Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jul 28, 2025

WEB DESK

An unknown gunman fired at a gathering protesting against counter-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, leaving three dead and many injured. A day earlier, a mortar strike claimed the life of a girl in the Zakha Khel area of the Khyber District, sparking the demonstration, during which locals placed the girl’s body in front of the Momand Ghuz security checkpoint. Suhail Afridi, the special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, said three people died and eight were injured in the firing by terrorists on the demonstrators in the Tirah Valley. Following the incident, the grieving families and residents of the area staged a protest by blocking the Tank-South Waziristan Road and demanded immediate identification and action against those responsible for the killings.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

Jul 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

Jul 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

28 July 2025 2:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

28 July 2025 2:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

28 July 2025 2:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28 July 2025 2:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!