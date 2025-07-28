Yemen’s Houthis say to target ‘all foreign ships’ linked to Israel

AMN

Yemen’s Houthi armed group has announced plans to target all foreign ships linked to Israel, regardless of their destination. In a statement on local media, spokesperson Yahya Sarea warned that all vessels tied to companies doing business with Israeli ports will be at risk, no matter their nationality or location. The group warned companies to stop dealings with Israel immediately and called on countries to pressure Israel to lift the Gaza blockade. Earlier this month, the Houthis claimed responsibility for sinking two ships, Magic Seas and Eternity C, in the Red Sea. The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked ships since November 2023 in support of Palestinians in Gaza.