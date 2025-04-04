J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

AMN/ WEB DESK

To accommodate the rising demand for train travel in Kashmir Valley, the Northern Railway has announced the introduction of a Vistadome special train service between Banihal and Budgam. According to an official directive, the train service will operate six days a week, excluding Fridays, from April 5 to June 3 this year. A total of 52 trips in each direction will be conducted during this period. The special train will feature a Vistadome coach, offering passengers panoramic views of the picturesque Kashmir Valley, along with other standard coaches.

The train from Budgam will depart at 08:35 AM, halting at Srinagar, Awantipura, Anantnag, and Qazigund before reaching Banihal at 10:40 AM. The return journey from Banihal will commence at 6:40 PM, reaching Budgam at 8:20 PM.

The initiative aims to facilitate smooth passenger movement and boost local tourism in the valley and will also encourage travellers from across the country to explore Kashmir in a unique and comfortable way.

The Vistadome coach, known for its glass roof and large windows, will enhance the travel experience by providing breathtaking views of the valley.