Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Hyderabad and some other parts of Telangana yesterday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to remain fully alert and take all possible precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience to the public. He asked officials to ensure that people, especially those living in low-lying areas, were not subjected to problems due to flooding. He asked all departments to effectively coordinate to tackle water stagnation, traffic disruptions and power outages. Mr Reddy asked district collectors, police officials and all officials across the state to remain alert to manage the situation effectively. The heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds inundated many low-lying colonies in the city.

The Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited has restored power supply across all feeders affected by the sudden downpour.