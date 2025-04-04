Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Apr 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Hyderabad and some other parts of Telangana yesterday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to remain fully alert and take all possible precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience to the public. He asked officials to ensure that people, especially those living in low-lying areas, were not subjected to problems due to flooding. He asked all departments to effectively coordinate to tackle water stagnation, traffic disruptions and power outages. Mr Reddy asked district collectors, police officials and all officials across the state to remain alert to manage the situation effectively. The heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds inundated many low-lying colonies in the city.

The Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited has restored power supply across all feeders affected by the sudden downpour.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

Apr 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

Apr 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 8 die due to suffocation during religious event

Apr 4, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM alerts officials as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Northern Railway announces Vistadome special train between Banihal & Budgam

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K has 5 under-construction hydroelectric projects with 3,090 MW capacity: Power Minister

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 8 die due to suffocation during religious event

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!