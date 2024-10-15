Opposition MPs stage walkout during JPC Meeting on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

AMN

The meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was held today in New Delhi. However, some opposition MPs boycotted the meeting alleging that the panel did not function as per the rules. Opposition MPs like Gaurav Gogoi and Imran Masood of Congress, Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT), A Raja of DMK, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, Samajwadi Party’s Mohibbullah and AAP’s Sanjay Singh staged a walkout and expressed strong sentiments against its proceedings.

The opposition MPs have decided to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker and express their concerns over the Waqf Bill.