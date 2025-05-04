‎Jamaat-e-Islami Expresses Concern Over Developments Post-Pahalgam

‎ AMN / DELHI

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has expressed concern over the unfolding chain of events following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing press conference here the President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini, reiterated his strong condemnation of the heinous terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on 22 April 2025.



“We once again express deep sorrow and outrage at the tragic loss of life in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their grieving families. There can be no justification for such a barbaric act. It is completely inhuman and deserves absolute and unequivocal condemnation,” stated the JIH President.

Syed Sadatullah said, “The terrorist attacks and loss of innocent lives show that security arrangements are still not up to the mark, and despite the heavy military presence in the region, there exist policy loopholes that make the lives of innocent citizens vulnerable. We want the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to be brought to justice, security failures to be properly investigated, and more robust arrangements to be put in place.”

Talking about the situation in Kashmir, the JIH President stated, “Following the abrogation of Article 370 and an extended period of stringent security measures, the government asserted that terrorism in Kashmir was effectively curbed. However, the tragic incident in Pahalgam indicates that ‘normalcy’ in Kashmir has not been achieved. How could such an incident occur in a heavily monitored region with a significant presence of security personnel? We applaud the Kashmiri people for showing remarkable bravery and hospitality, as evidenced by how they saved the tourists during the attack and offered them selfless support.”

Expressing grave concern over the attacks on ordinary Kashmiris after the Pahalgam incident, the JIH President stated, “We strongly condemn the efforts by a section of the media and certain politicians to try to settle political and ideological scores through these incidents. The kind of Islamophobic narrative that was being pushed, the circulation of fake news, and yet another attempt to view such events through a narrow Hindu-Muslim binary are highly divisive, anti-national, and condemnable.

The systematic targeting of Kashmiri students, vendors, and residents is part of a larger problem in our country—namely, the exploitation of sensitive security issues for cheap political gain, spreading Islamophobia, and fostering division and polarization in Indian society at a time when the entire country needs unity. On the other hand, it is commendable that these divisive and anti-national efforts did not gain the support of the general Indian public and were particularly condemned and denounced by the families of the victims of the violence.

We demand immediate and stringent action against those responsible for these attacks. We urge state governments to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and workers, provide compensation to victims, and initiate awareness campaigns to combat prejudice. These acts of harassment must cease, and Kashmiris, who are equal citizens of our country, must be allowed to live with dignity and security across India.”

The monthly JIH press meet also saw JIH leadership talk about the All India Muslim Personal ‎Law ‎Board’s (AIMPLB) campaign against the unconstitutional Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, ‎the Caste Census and labour issues in India. Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, who is also the Vice President of the AIMPLB, stated, “We strongly support ‎the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s nationwide resistance against the Waqf ‎Amendment Act, 2025, which violates constitutional freedoms and undermines the autonomy ‎of religious endowments. We support the AIMPLB’s mass mobilizations, and legal challenge to the Waqf Act, ‎and urge citizens to resist this unjust law through peaceful, democratic means.” On the ‎occasion of International Labour Day, the JIH President expressed grave concern over the ‎systemic exploitation of India’s workforce, particularly the 82% in the informal sector ‎suffering from poor wages, lack of protection, and hazardous conditions. He said, “We ‎demand just labour reforms, revival of protective laws, and full alignment with ILO standards ‎to uphold the dignity and rights of all workers. Regarding the recently announced caste ‎census, Syed Sadatullah said, “We welcome the decision to include caste enumeration in the ‎national census, recognizing it as a crucial step toward addressing historic inequalities and ‎enabling targeted, evidence-based policymaking. However, the caste census must be ‎transparent, inclusive and free from political manipulation to fulfill its objective of strengthening social justice and ‎ensuring equitable development for all marginalized communities.”‎