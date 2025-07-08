Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Haj 2026 Application Process Begins: Govt Issues Key Guidelines for Pilgrims

Jul 8, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Haj Committee of India has officially opened the application process for Haj 2026, inviting prospective pilgrims to submit their applications through digital platforms. Applications can be made via the official Haj Portal as well as the ‘HAJ SUVIDHA’ mobile application, with the online window remaining open until the end of this month.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs emphasized that a machine-readable Indian passport is a mandatory requirement for all applicants. The passport must be issued on or before the final date of application submission and remain valid at least until December 2026. Without this, applications will not be accepted.

The Committee has also urged intending pilgrims to carefully assess their readiness — physically, financially, and logistically — before applying. Officials have cautioned that once an application is submitted and confirmed, cancellations will not be permitted except in cases of serious medical emergencies or death. Any withdrawal outside of these exceptional situations may result in penalties or significant financial loss.

Applicants are encouraged to read the official guidelines thoroughly and ensure the accuracy of all personal and travel documents prior to submission.

The Haj Committee reiterated its commitment to a transparent, efficient, and digitally accessible pilgrimage application process, aiming to provide a smoother and more organized experience for all selected pilgrims.

