Maratha Military Landscapes of India inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage list

AMN

Maratha Military Landscapes of India has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India’s 44th property to receive this recognition.

This global accolade celebrates India’s enduring cultural legacy, showcasing its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis lauded the historic milestone and congratulated the people of India for this achievement. This decision was taken at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee.

Spanning from the 17th to 19th centuries CE, Maratha Military Landscapes of India is an extraordinary network of twelve forts that demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire.

Spread across the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the selected sites, include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort inTamil Nadu.

The proposal was sent to the consideration of World Heritage Committee in January 2024 and after a rigorous eighteen-month long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and visit of International Council on Monuments and Sites mission to review the sites, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee last evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the inclusion of the Maratha Military Landscapes in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that every Indian is elated with this recognition.

He said that these Maratha Military Landscapes include twelve majestic forts, eleven of which are in Maharashtra and one is in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the Maratha Empire is associated with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and social welfare. Prime Minister added that the great rulers inspire the countrymen with their refusal to bow to any injustice.

Mr Modi also urged citizens to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire.