CBI secures deportation of wanted narcotics case accused Kubbawala Mustafa from UAE

Jul 11, 2025
CBI secures deportation of wanted narcotics case accused Kubbawala Mustafa from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Kubbawala Mustafa from the UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Kubbawala Mustafa is a wanted subject of the Mumbai Police.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa to India today. A four-member team of Mumbai Police went to Dubai, UAE, on 07 July to bring back the subject Kubbawala Mustafa. The team arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, today from the  UAE.

Kubbawala Mustafa is wanted by Mumbai Police in a case registered at Kurla Police Station, Mumbai, on the allegations of operating a Synthetic Drug Manufacturing Factory at Sangli from abroad. A total of 126.141 kg of Mephedrone drugs worth INR 2.522 million was recovered and confiscated from the said factory linked to Kubbawala Mustafa and others.

