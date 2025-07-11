Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals near Andaman Sea

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued two United States nationals stranded about 52 nautical miles south-east of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The Defence Ministry said, upon receiving the distress alert, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Port Blair, alerted all nearby merchant vessels and launched rescue coordination protocols. The Indian Coast Guard carried out a rescue operation for the U.S. sailing vessel Sea Angel.

The Ministry said that, Indian Coast Guard ship Rajveer was deployed and the ship established communication with the stranded crew and conducted an on-site assessment. Despite heavy winds and mechanical disablement, the crew was found safe and in good health. In the morning, the yacht was successfully towed and escorted to Campbell Bay harbour.