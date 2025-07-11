India emerging as reliable partner in global value chain: VP Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that India is on the right path to becoming a trusted economy, a reliable partner in the global value chain and a stable anchor in a volatile world. Addressing the CII-ITC sustainability awards function in New Delhi, the Vice-President said, the world at the moment is in turmoil and turbulence. Global configurations show no signs of abating.

Supply chain disruption is taking place. In this disturbed scenario, Bharat is a prominent voice. Underlining the sustainable development credentials of India, Dhnakhar said, Bharat is home to one-sixth of humanity and the world’s largest economy at number four, and India is the torchbearer of a development paradigm. He exhorted Indian industry to become the torchbearer of the green revolution by investing in renewable energy, green hydrogen, circular economy models, and carbon markets.

The Vice President said, Government of India has moved beyond a government-centric approach to a whole-of-society framework. Sub-national and local governments, civil society, private sector players and communities, all are vital cogs in this engine of progress. But this engine has to fire on all cylinders if we have to achieve tangible success, he added. Dhankar said the government is doing its bit by several innovative steps, but a major part of effective transformation has to be done by the industry. He urged industry to work very closely with academia, training institutes, and the government to design future-ready curricula. The Vice President exhorted India Inc. to expand its global presence – not just in markets, but in ideas, standards, and solutions. He also exhorted to build ‘Brand India’ on four pillars – quality, trust, innovation, and ancient wisdom reimagined for modern relevance.