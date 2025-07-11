Govt launches Whitepaper on Quantum Cyber Readiness; MEITY urges early ICT resilience

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology today launched a Whitepaper titled Transitioning to Quantum Cyber Readiness in New Delhi.  The white paper is a valuable guide for organisations from across sectors to begin their quantum-safe migration and prepare for quantum readiness. It also recommends practical approaches for integrating new security protocols into existing frameworks while maintaining compliance and operational continuity.

Addressing the occasion, Secretary S Krishan emphasised that quantum readiness is a strategic imperative as we prepare for the disruptive potential of quantum technologies, especially in cybersecurity. He said that as we go through the digital, AI and Quantum transformation across sectors, the need is to start building resilience in the ICT infrastructure well in time with clarity and agility.

