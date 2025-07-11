ICG carries out rescue operation for US sailing vessel Sea Angel

AMN

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out a rescue operation for the U.S. sailing vessel Sea Angel, which was stranded about 52 nautical miles southeast of Indira Point, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, yesterday. The yacht, carrying two crew members, was disabled amid extremely rough conditions due to a blown sail and an entangled propeller. Upon receiving the distress alert, MRCC Port Blair alerted all nearby merchant vessels and initiated rescue coordination protocols. Subsequently, ICG ship Rajveer was deployed, and it established communication with the stranded crew and conducted an on-site assessment. Despite heavy winds and mechanical issues, the crew was found safe and in good health. The yacht was successfully towed and escorted to Campbell Bay Harbour this morning.