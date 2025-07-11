India succeeded in Operation Sindoor by using indigenous technology: NSA Doval

AMN / WEB DESK

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said that India was able to succeed in Operation Sindoor by using indigenous technology, thereby hitting nine or ten targets crisscrossing Pakistan in 28 minutes. In his speech at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras today, he said that the Indian military had state-of-the-art indigenous technology like Brahmos, integrated air command systems, and radars on the battlefield during Operation Sindoor.

The National Security advisor said that this is a period in a thousand years, and the youth of the Country cannot afford to miss it. He called upon the students and the youth to take the Country to a developed State in 2047 by inventing technologies, using resources including rare earth minerals, artificial intelligence and Quantum computing. He asserted that India, with a large young population with education, skills and technology, can contribute to tremendous growth in another 22 years.

The advisor said that the Country has a unique geopolitical situation, with its demography and development can bring in not only international connectivity in various spheres but also preserve the civilizational and spiritual strength. Appreciating the alma maters of the Institution, he said that the youth should become technological warriors and quoted that all it required was one tech person who broke the German code during WWII. He said that the needs of the Country were diverse and multiple and required dedication from the young students to work and develop for the Nation.