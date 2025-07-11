Centre okays financial assistance of over 1066 cr to six disaster-hit states

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Government has approved the release of over one thousand 66 crore rupees to flood, and landslide-affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. According to the Home Ministry, over 375 crore rupees has been sanctioned for Assam, more than 29 crore rupees to Manipur, over 30 crore rupees to Meghalaya, more than 22 crore rupees to Mizoram, over 153 crore rupees to Kerala, and over 455 crore rupees to Uttarakhand.

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon. The Ministry said, the government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to flood, landslides, cloudburst-affected states. This year, Centre has already released over six thousand 166 crore rupees from the State Disaster Response Fund to 14 States and over one thousand 988 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund to 12 States. In addition, more than 726 crore rupees were released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to five States.

The government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, cloudburst affected States. During the ongoing monsoon, 104 teams of NDRF are deployed in the 21 States and Union Territories for rescue and relief operations.