Jul 11, 2025
Railways sign MoU to install AI based inspection systems to ensure safety       

The Indian Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to enhance train safety with the installation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based inspection systems. The Ministry of Railways has termed this a significant step toward adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve service efficiency and automate the maintenance of rolling stock.

The MoU was signed for the installation of a Machine Vision-Based Inspection System (MVIS) for monitoring the health of rolling stock. MVIS is equipped with technologies that capture high-resolution images of the under-gear of moving trains and automatically detect any hanging, loose, or missing components. On the detection of anomalies, the system generates real-time alerts to facilitate prompt response and preventive action. DFCCIL will be responsible for the procurement, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of four MVIS units. The technology is expected to significantly enhance the safety of train operations, reduce manual inspection, and help avoid potential accidents and service disruptions.

