ED launches investigation against Chhangur Baba posing threat to communal harmony

Jul 11, 2025
ED launches investigation against Chhangur Baba posing threat to communal harmony

       

The Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR against Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba who is accused of religious conversions, utilisation of foreign funding, and activities posing a potential threat to national security and communal harmony.

The probe agency said, it has launched an investigation into the offences of money laundering and gathered information that he has funds worth 106 crore rupees, mainly received from the Middle East in 40 bank accounts. The ED today during the course of investigation sent a letter to Superintendent of Police ATS Lucknow requesting to provide a certified copy of First Inormation Report registered against Chhangur Baba on 16th November 2024, details of entities associated with him, bank account details related to him and his associates, and details of movable and immovable assets.

The Agency also sent a letter to District Magistrate, Balrampur, requesting details of the assets of Chhangur Baba and his associates. Emails have been sent to Anti-Money Laundering AML cells of concerned banks to obtain statements of bank accounts mentioned in the FIR.

