Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER

Railways Ministry reforms recruitment process through induction of digital technology

Jul 12, 2025
Railways Ministry reforms recruitment process through induction of digital technology

AMN

Ministry of Railways has undertaken a series of reforms aimed at making the recruitment process transparent, efficient, and technology-driven.

Several candidate-friendly measures have been implemented including a One-Time Registration (OTR) system which simplifies the application process across recruitment cycles.

The Ministry said in a statement that for the first time, an Annual Recruitment Calendar has been introduced from 2024 for all Group “C” posts and Level-1 categories.

This ensures transparency and gives candidates clarity about the timeline from notification to final examination.

A strong focus has been placed on fraud prevention and technological innovations. Aadhaar-based e-KYC, real-time facial recognition, and photo validation are now integral to the exam process.

To support large-scale exams, the exam infrastructure has been expanded substantially. Over 325 centers operate daily, each with a capacity of about 350 candidates.

Related Post

JOBS/ CAREER

Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, NORCET, to be held twice annually

Jun 16, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

Jun 15, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Data Analyst at Tata Digital and other jobs

Jun 12, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Why a Floor Vacuum Cleaner is Essential for Busy Homes

12 July 2025 2:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns attacks on civilian vessels in Red Sea

12 July 2025 12:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: President Trump visits flood-hit central Texas

12 July 2025 12:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

World Horse Day: Celebrating the Bond Between Humans and Horses

12 July 2025 12:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!