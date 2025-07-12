Railways Ministry reforms recruitment process through induction of digital technology

AMN

Ministry of Railways has undertaken a series of reforms aimed at making the recruitment process transparent, efficient, and technology-driven.

Several candidate-friendly measures have been implemented including a One-Time Registration (OTR) system which simplifies the application process across recruitment cycles.

The Ministry said in a statement that for the first time, an Annual Recruitment Calendar has been introduced from 2024 for all Group “C” posts and Level-1 categories.

This ensures transparency and gives candidates clarity about the timeline from notification to final examination.

A strong focus has been placed on fraud prevention and technological innovations. Aadhaar-based e-KYC, real-time facial recognition, and photo validation are now integral to the exam process.

To support large-scale exams, the exam infrastructure has been expanded substantially. Over 325 centers operate daily, each with a capacity of about 350 candidates.