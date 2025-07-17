Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt to provide free AI training to 10 lakh citizens

Jul 17, 2025
Centre to provide free Artificial Intelligence training to 10 lakh citizens

BISHESHEWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that Artificial Intelligence training will be provided to ten lakh citizens in the country free of cost, and priority will be given to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). Mr. Vaishnaw made this announcement in an event – ‘CSC Diwas’ organised in New Delhi, celebrating 10 Years of Digital India. The event marked a decade of transformative digital empowerment across the nation.

Highlighting the efforts and achievements of Common Service Centres (CSC) workers, Mr. Vaishnaw said that Village Level Entrepreneurs across the country have set a remarkable example by delivering the benefits of Digital India to every citizen. He added that CSC has reached nearly 90 per cent of villages in the country. The Minister underlined that UPI payments have surpassed Visa transactions, which shows the world how a tea seller or a vegetable vendor could use digital payments in India. Mr. Vaishnaw also urged all VLEs to start offering IRCTC services to citizens.

