India’s AI strategy aims to create employment for all  says Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India has a strong information technology ecosystem which generates annual revenues of more than 250 billion dollars and provides employment to more than six million people.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Mr Vaishnaw said, Stanford AI rankings place India among the top countries in AI skills, capabilities, and policies to use Artificial Intelligence. He said, India’s AI strategy is based on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to democratize the use of technology and it aims to address India centric challenges, create economic and employment opportunities for all Indians. Mr Vaishnaw highlighted that India’s AI strategy aims to position India as a global leader in artificial intelligence. He said, IndiaAI mission was launched in March last year, to establish a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem aligned with India’s development goals.