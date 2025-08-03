NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be held today. Nearly two lakh 50 thousand medical graduates will appear for the test in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), will be held as a computer-based test for admission to MD/MS and other postgraduate medical courses.

Candidates can enter the exam centre from 7 AM onwards. Entry closes at 8:30 AM. As per the NBEMS, candidates must reach the premises well in time and familiarise themselves with the exact point of entry to the test centre.

Candidates must remember to carry all mandatory documents along with them, as failure to do so might result in denial of entry into the exam centre.