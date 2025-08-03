Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

Aug 3, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be held today. Nearly two lakh 50 thousand medical graduates will appear for the test in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), will be held as a computer-based test for admission to MD/MS and other postgraduate medical courses.

Candidates can enter the exam centre from 7 AM onwards. Entry closes at 8:30 AM. As per the NBEMS, candidates must reach the premises well in time and familiarise themselves with the exact point of entry to the test centre.

Candidates must remember to carry all mandatory documents along with them, as failure to do so might result in denial of entry into the exam centre.

Related Post

JOBS/ CAREER

India’s AI strategy aims to create employment for all  says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jul 24, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Govt to provide free AI training to 10 lakh citizens

Jul 17, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Railways Ministry reforms recruitment process through induction of digital technology

Jul 12, 2025

You missed

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

3 August 2025 6:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Roads in Andhra Pradesh will be on par with America: Gadkari

3 August 2025 6:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

3 August 2025 6:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ SPORTS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveils Sports Policy to build medal-winning ecosystem

3 August 2025 6:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!