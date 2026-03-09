UPSC: FULL RESULTS OF CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2025

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission in August, 2025 and the interviews for Personality Test held in December, 2025 – February, 2026, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

2. A total number of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per following break-up:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 317(incl.07 PwBD-1,09 PwBD-2,06 PwBD-3 &06 PwBD-5) 104(incl.Nil PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2,Nil PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5) 306(incl.03 PwBD-1,04 PwBD-2,03 PwBD-3 &01 PwBD-5) 158(incl.Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5) 73(incl.Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5) 958(incl.10 PwBD-1,14 PwBD-2,09 PwBD-3 &09 PwBD-5)

3.1 . In accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 TOTAL 129 26 86 08 06 01 02 258

3.2 . Along with this Consolidated Reserve List, the Commission is also maintaining an Extended List in accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025.

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:

SERVICES GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total I.A.S. 74 18 47 28 13 180 I.F.S. 22 06 15 08 04 55 I.P.S. 60 15 42 22 11 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ 211 48 141 73 34 507 Group ‘B’ Services 79 17 61 27 11 195 Total 446 104 306 158 73 1087*

*Includes 42 PwBD vacancies (10 PwBD-1, 14 PwBD-2, 09 PwBD-3 & 09 PwBD-5)

The claims of the recommended candidates with regard to their reservation status under EWS/OBC/SC/ST and PwBD are subject to verification by the concerned authorities. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Result of 02 candidates has been kept withheld. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

