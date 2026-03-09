The Indian Awaaz

UPSC: FULL RESULTS OF CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2025

Mar 9, 2026

March 9, 2026

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission in August, 2025 and the interviews for Personality Test held in December, 2025 – February, 2026, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

  1. Indian Administrative Service;
  2. Indian Foreign Service;
  3. Indian Police Service; and
  4. Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

2.       A total number of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per following break-up:

GENERALEWSOBCSCSTTOTAL
317(incl.07 PwBD-1,09 PwBD-2,06 PwBD-3 &06 PwBD-5)104(incl.Nil PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2,Nil PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5)306(incl.03 PwBD-1,04 PwBD-2,03 PwBD-3 &01 PwBD-5)158(incl.Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5)73(incl.Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5)958(incl.10 PwBD-1,14 PwBD-2,09 PwBD-3 &09 PwBD-5)
  1. 3.1 . In accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:
GENERALEWSOBCSCSTPwBD-1PwBD-2TOTAL
129268608060102258
  1. 3.2 . Along with this Consolidated Reserve List, the Commission is also maintaining an Extended List in accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025.
  1. Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:
SERVICESGENEWSOBCSCSTTotal
I.A.S.7418472813180
I.F.S.220615080455
I.P.S.6015422211150
Central Services Group ‘A’211481417334507
Group ‘B’ Services7917612711195
Total446104306158731087*

*Includes 42 PwBD vacancies (10 PwBD-1, 14 PwBD-2, 09 PwBD-3 & 09 PwBD-5)

  1. The claims of the recommended candidates with regard to their reservation status under EWS/OBC/SC/ST and PwBD are subject to verification by the concerned authorities.
  2. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.
  3. Result of 02 candidates has been kept withheld.
  4. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

Click here to see the result:

