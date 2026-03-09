UPSC: Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2025 Result Highlights

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 12:26 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The final result of Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2025 has been declared today, the 6th March, 2026. Highlights of the result are following:

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 was conducted on 25th May, 2025. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in August, 2025.

A total of 2,736 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

A total of 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.

Among the finally qualified candidates, top five comprises one woman and four men candidates.

Sh. Anuj Agnihotri (Roll No. 1131589) has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2025. He qualified the examination with Medical Science as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (MBBS) from AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Ms. Rajeshwari Suve M (Roll No. 4000040), a graduate (B.E.) in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, secured second rank with Sociology as her optional subject.

Sh. Akansh Dhull (Roll No. 3512521), a graduate (B. Com) from University of Delhi, stood third in the rank with Commerce & Accountancy as his optional subject.

Sh. Raghav Jhunjhunwala (Roll No. 0834732), B.A. (Hons.) – Economics from University of Delhi, secured fourth rank with Economics as his optional subject.

Sh. Ishan Bhatnagar (Roll No. 0409847), B.A. LLB (Hons.). from National Law University, Delhi secured fifth rank with Sociology as his optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.

Educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Science; Commerce; Law; Medical Science; Mass Media from premier Institutions of the country such as IIT, NLU, AIIMS, DTU, Anna University, University of Delhi, University of Mumbai etc.

Top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Electrical Engineering, History, Mathematics, Medical Science, Philosophy, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration and Sociology as their optional choice in the Written (Main) Examination.

The recommended candidates also include 42 Persons with Benchmark Disability (10 Orthopedically Handicapped, 14 Visually Challenged, 09 Hearing Impaired & 09 Multiple Disabilities).



Click here to see the result:

CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2025

Posted On: 06 MAR 2026 3:48PM by PIB Delhi

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission in August, 2025 and the interviews for Personality Test held in December, 2025 – February, 2026, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

2. A total number of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per following break-up:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 317(incl.07 PwBD-1,09 PwBD-2,06 PwBD-3 &06 PwBD-5) 104(incl.Nil PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2,Nil PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5) 306(incl.03 PwBD-1,04 PwBD-2,03 PwBD-3 &01 PwBD-5) 158(incl.Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & 01 PwBD-5) 73(incl.Nil PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5) 958(incl.10 PwBD-1,14 PwBD-2,09 PwBD-3 &09 PwBD-5)

3.1 . In accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 TOTAL 129 26 86 08 06 01 02 258

3.2 . Along with this Consolidated Reserve List, the Commission is also maintaining an Extended List in accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025.

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:

SERVICES GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total I.A.S. 74 18 47 28 13 180 I.F.S. 22 06 15 08 04 55 I.P.S. 60 15 42 22 11 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ 211 48 141 73 34 507 Group ‘B’ Services 79 17 61 27 11 195 Total 446 104 306 158 73 1087*

*Includes 42 PwBD vacancies (10 PwBD-1, 14 PwBD-2, 09 PwBD-3 & 09 PwBD-5)

The claims of the recommended candidates with regard to their reservation status under EWS/OBC/SC/ST and PwBD are subject to verification by the concerned authorities. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Result of 02 candidates has been kept withheld. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

Click here to see the result: