2 killed, 12 injured after projectile falls on residential area in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj

Mar 9, 2026

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEWS DESK

Two people were killed and 12 injured after a projectile fell on a residential area in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj governorate, the Saudi Civil Defense confirmed on Sunday, REPORTS Arab News

An official spokesman for the SCD said units responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in the area, causing material damage he added.

The two deceased were Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, while the dozen injured were all Bangladeshi residents.

The spokesperson stressed that attempts to target civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and that the procedures adopted in such cases have been implemented.

