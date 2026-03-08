The Indian Awaaz

Air India to Operate 78 Extra Flights Amid High West Asia Travel Demand

Mar 8, 2026

March 8, 2026

Amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, Air India has decided to operate 78 additional flights on nine routes between 10th and 18th of this month to tackle the high demand for reliable travel options.

In its advisory, the airline said these additional flights will operate from Delhi to New York, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé and from Mumbai to London. It added that these flights will add 17 thousand 660 seats on nine routes in both directions.

AMN SPORTS

Mar 8, 2026

Mar 8, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mar 8, 2026

Mar 8, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mar 8, 2026

Mar 8, 2026

