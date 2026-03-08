Air India to Operate 78 Extra Flights Amid High West Asia Travel Demand

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 9:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, Air India has decided to operate 78 additional flights on nine routes between 10th and 18th of this month to tackle the high demand for reliable travel options.

In its advisory, the airline said these additional flights will operate from Delhi to New York, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé and from Mumbai to London. It added that these flights will add 17 thousand 660 seats on nine routes in both directions.