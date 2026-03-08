All England Open 2026 badminton: Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up as Lin Chun-yi wins

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 9:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In All England Open Badminton Championships, India’s Lakshya Sen settled for runner-up title after losing to Lin Chun-Yi in straight games in the Men’s Singles final today.

Despite putting up a strong fight, Sen couldn’t get past to his familiar rival from Chinese Taipei, going down 15-21, 20-22 in a hard-fought contest at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

After losing the first game 15-21, Lakshya staged a brilliant comeback in the second game. However, Lin maintained his dominance and clinched the final with 22-20 victory in the second game