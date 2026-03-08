Sheikh Hasina trying to destabilise Bangladesh from abroad, alleges minister Fakhrul

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 5:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is attempting to destabilise the country from abroad.

Speaking as the chief guest at the launch ceremony of the film Mayer Daak in Dhaka, Fakhrul strongly criticised the former ruler and accused her of showing no remorse for the alleged abuses committed during her government’s tenure.



During his address, the minister became visibly emotional while recalling the suffering of families whose relatives were allegedly victims of enforced disappearance under the previous administration. He also announced a plan to introduce a special government allowance for their children. “Today some of us have become ministers, some members of parliament, and some senior bureaucrats. But the children of those who disappeared while fighting for democracy are facing an uncertain future,” Fakhrul said.

“Although the government provides allowances in many sectors, we have not yet been able to take a specific initiative for these families. I will write to the prime minister as soon as I return today so that these families receive a monthly state allowance. This is not charity. It is their rightful due,” he added.

At several points in the speech, the minister appeared overcome with emotion as he recalled earlier efforts to support families of the disappeared. “Many years ago, during the month of Ramadan, we organised our first iftar gathering with the children of disappeared families in the presence of Begum Khaleda Zia at a hotel in Gulshan,” he said.

“Today, seeing Tuli’s mother beside me and Munna’s mother behind me brings back those memories. Munna’s father travelled as far as India searching for his son. In the end, he fell ill and died without getting justice. The anguish of such a father is not something we can ever forget,” he added.

Fakhrul also sharply criticised the previous government, accusing Hasina of continuing to undermine the country. “Do you know what pains me the most? That fascist lady, Sheikh Hasina, is sitting abroad without the slightest remorse and continuously trying to destabilise Bangladesh. I consider that a criminal offence, an offence against humanity,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need to prioritise education and employment opportunities for the children of families affected by enforced disappearances and pledged that the government would work at the highest level to implement support measures.