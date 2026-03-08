Bangladesh court summons British MP Tulip Siddiq in alleged flat fraud case

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 5:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A Bangladesh court has ordered the publication of a gazette notification summoning British MP Tulip Siddiq to appear before it in connection with a corruption case over an allegedly illegally obtained flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan-2 area. The order was passed on Sunday (March 8) by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz after police reported that they had failed to execute arrest warrants previously issued against Siddiq and former assistant legal adviser of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Sardar Mosharraf Hossain.

Confirming the development, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Salam said the court had earlier taken cognisance of the charges against Siddiq and Mosharraf on February 18 and issued arrest warrants on the same day. “Today the ACC submitted a report regarding the execution of the arrest warrants. The report stated that they could not be located,” Salam said, adding that the court has fixed March 29 for submission of the next progress report in the matter.

According to court documents, the ACC filed the case on April 15, 2025, against Siddiq, Mosharraf and another former Rajuk assistant legal adviser, Shah Md Khasruzzaman, over allegations of obtaining a flat from Eastern Housing Limited in Gulshan-2 through illegal benefits. Investigators allege that the accused, in collusion with each other and by abusing their positions, took possession of a residential apartment belonging to Eastern Housing Limited without making any payment and later registered the property. The apartment in question has been identified as Flat No B/201, House No 5A and 5B (old), currently numbered 113 and 11B (new), Road No 71 in Gulshan-2, one of Dhaka’s upscale residential areas.

Following the filing of the case, Khasruzzaman submitted a writ petition to the High Court in July seeking a stay on the investigation against him. The High Court subsequently suspended the probe into his role for three months. Later, the ACC approached the Chamber Court, which issued a “no order” ruling on the matter. After completing its investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet on December 11, 2025, against Siddiq and Mosharraf under sections 161, 165A, 467, 468, 471 and 109 of the Penal Code, as well as section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The court on Saturday directed authorities to publish a gazette notification summoning Siddiq and Mosharraf to appear before it. It also set March 29 for the submission of a progress report regarding the execution of the warrants.

Siddiq, the daughter of Sheikh Rehana and niece of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, currently serves as a member of the UK Parliament. The case has drawn attention due to its political implications and Siddiq’s international profile.