Bangladesh seeks US approval to import Russian oil amid global energy disruptions

Mar 13, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka:

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka:

Bangladesh has requested Washington’s approval to import fuel oil from Russia similar to concessions recently granted to India, as global energy markets face disruptions linked to Middle East tensions.

The issue was discussed during a meeting Wednesday between Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen at the Planning Ministry in Dhaka.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Chowdhury said such a concession “would significantly benefit the national economy” during the ongoing global energy crisis. He added the US had assured that the request would be conveyed to authorities in Washington.

The talks focused on uncertainties in global oil and gas supplies following escalating conflict in the Middle East. The crisis intensified after the US‑Israel attack on Iran Feb 2026, which triggered retaliatory actions by Tehran and disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Sanctions imposed by Washington on Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine have also complicated global oil trade. However, the US recently granted India temporary flexibility to buy Russian oil stranded at sea due to sanctions, prompting Bangladesh to seek a similar exemption.

Chowdhury said the meeting also discussed strengthening cooperation with the United States in trade, investment and economic development, as well as improving institutional capacity in Bangladesh’s government agencies.

Asked about a possible bilateral trade agreement with the US, the minister said no decision had yet been taken. “The government is carefully considering how any such agreement could best serve Bangladesh’s national interests,” he said.
He added that Dhaka is preparing contingency plans for different scenarios if the Middle East conflict continues in the short, medium or long term.

