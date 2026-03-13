PM Modi Speaks with Iranian President, Voices Concern Over Rising Regional Tensions

Last Updated on March 13, 2026 1:30 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in West Asia and its wider implications.

According to the Prime Minister Modi, the discussion focused on the escalating tensions in the region and their humanitarian and economic consequences. Modi expressed deep concern over the loss of civilian lives and the damage to civilian infrastructure caused by the ongoing hostilities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s key priorities in the evolving situation, particularly the safety and security of Indian nationals living and working in the region. He stressed that ensuring uninterrupted transit of goods and energy supplies remains crucial for India.

In the conversation, Modi reiterated India’s longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region and called for the use of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

The interaction comes at a time when rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have raised global concerns over energy supply routes and the safety of civilians caught in the conflict. India has been closely monitoring developments given its large diaspora in the Gulf region and its dependence on energy imports passing through critical maritime routes.

Officials said New Delhi continues to engage diplomatically with regional partners while prioritising the welfare of Indian citizens and safeguarding trade and energy flows essential to the country’s economy.

با رئیس‌جمهور ایران، دکتر مسعود پزشکیان، گفت‌وگو کردم تا وضعیت جدی در منطقه را مورد بحث قرار دهم.



نگرانی عمیق خود را نسبت به تشدید تنش‌ها، از دست رفتن جان غیرنظامیان و همچنین آسیب به زیرساخت‌های غیرنظامی ابراز کردم.



ایمنی و امنیت شهروندان هندی، همراه با ضرورت تداوم بدون مانعِ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2026