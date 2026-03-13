Bangladesh parliament holds first session after recent polls

Last Updated on March 13, 2026 1:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Opposition MPs walk out during President’s speech

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

Bangladesh’s parliament met Thursday for the first time since last month’s elections that followed the deadly 2024 Bangladesh uprising, with opposition lawmakers staging a walkout during President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s address.

The government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, assumed office after the February 12 polls, replacing the interim administration that had governed since August 2024.

“After more than a decade and a half of fascist and subservient rule, the activities of parliament are beginning today with representatives elected by the people,” Tarique told the House. “The BNP wants to build a prosperous, safe and democratic country,” he said, urging lawmakers to work together.

Tarique blamed the ousted government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League for weakening parliament. Hasina, 78, sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, remains in exile in India.

“The fallen dictatorship made parliament dysfunctional… We will make parliament the center of all debates and arguments aimed at resolving the country’s problems,” Tarique said, citing challenges including a sluggish economy and energy pressures linked to the Iran–Israel–US conflict 2026 in the Middle East.

The BNP-led alliance secured 212 seats in the election, including 209 for the BNP alone. The opposition alliance led by Shafiqur Rahman of Bangladesh Jamaat‑e‑Islami holds 76 seats, with Jamaat winning 68.

Tensions flared when the president arrived to deliver his constitutionally mandated speech. Opposition MPs protested with red cards reading “No betrayal with July” and placards saying “We want democracy, not fascism” and “No compromise with July blood.” Some Jamaat lawmakers also remained seated during the national anthem.

Despite repeated requests from Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad to maintain order, opposition MPs shouted slogans and walked out around 3:41 pm, minutes after Shahabuddin began speaking.

Explaining the protest, opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman said they refused to listen to the speech for three reasons. First, he said the president “did not protest or take any action over the killings that occurred during his tenure.” Second, he accused the president of contradicting himself over former prime minister Hasina’s resignation on Aug. 5, 2024, saying this meant he had “lied to the nation.” Third, he alleged the president failed to implement provisions of an ordinance linked to the July uprising reforms.

“We rejected his moral legitimacy long ago,” Shafiqur said, adding the opposition would still participate in parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders Hafiz Uddin Ahmad and Kayser Kamal were elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 13th Parliament. Ahmad, a veteran politician and retired Bangladesh Army major, is a six-term MP from Bhola-3, while Kamal represents Netrakona-1.

The session was adjourned until Sunday at 11 am after the president’s address.