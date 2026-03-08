Iran’s President Pezeshkian Says Neighbouring Countries Will no Longer be Targeted Unless Provoked

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 1:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian Saturdaaay said that neighbouring countries will no longer be targeted, unless an attack originates from there. In his statement, President Pezeshkian also apologised to neighbouring countries for the strikes that took place in recent days. He said, the strikes on neighbouring countries were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. He also said that the demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a dream. Saudi Arabia has cautioned Iran against engaging in what it described as misguided calculations.

Meanwhile, the intense military conflict in the region entered its eighth day today, escalating into a wider regional confrontation as United States, Israel, and Iran continue with new wave of airstrikes, and drone attacks. Air strikes hit the Iranian capital in the early hours today. A video circulating on social media showed Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on fire following the strikes. The reports came shortly after the Israeli military announced it was carrying out a new wave of attacks on Tehran. Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said that one thousand 332 Iranian civilians, including women and children, have been killed in US-Israeli air strikes so far. He alleged that the United States and Israel have deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure across Iran. He reiterated that Iran will continue to exercise its right to self-defence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President. In a statement Kremlin said, during the call, President Putin expressed condolences over the deaths of Iran’s supreme leader, senior officials, and civilians in the ongoing conflict. He reiterated Russia’s position that the hostilities must end immediately and that a diplomatic solution should be pursued. Iranian President thanked Russia for its support and briefed President Putin on the latest developments in Iran. Both sides agreed to maintain close communication.

US Central Command has announced a major intensification of its military campaign, confirming that thousands of strikes have been conducted on targets inside Iran over the past week. In a statement, US Central Command said that US forces have struck over 3 thousand targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury. United States President Donald Trump has ruled out any deal with Iran and called for its unconditional surrender. Amid the esclating tensions, Trump administration has approved a new 151 million US dollars arms sale to Israel.

Earlier in the day, Iran has reportedly destroyed a key radar component of the United States’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Jordan used to detect and intercept ballistic missiles. According to a US official, the strike hit Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

Meanwhile, Lebanese health Ministry today said that 41 people were killed and 40 others injured in overnight Israeli airstrikes in the mountain town of Nabi Chit, a Hezbollah stronghold in eastern Lebanon.