Jitendra Singh felicitates J&K players for Ranji Trophy performance

Mar 8, 2026

Union Minister in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh today met with the players of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in Jammu and congratulated them for their impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy. Union Minister felicitated the players and appreciated their hard work and dedication.

He said the team’s performance has brought pride to Jammu and Kashmir and inspired young sportspersons across the region. Dr. Singh also highlighted that the achievement reflects the growing opportunities for youth in J&K and encouraged players to continue striving for excellence in national and international competitions.

