CBSE postpones Class 12 exam scheduled till March 11 in West Asia region

Mar 8, 2026

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 1:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In view of the prevailing situation in West Asia, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed its examinations for Class 12 scheduled on 9th, 10th and 11th March in the region.

The Board in its statement, said that the new dates for the examinations shall be announced later.

The CBSE informed that it will review the situation on 10th of this month and take appropriate action with regard to examinations scheduled from 12th March onwards.

The Board also advised the students to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements.

