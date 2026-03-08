The Evolution of Women’s Power in Modern Civilization

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 12:54 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

International Women’s Day: 8 March 2026

— Lalit Gargg

In the story of the development of human civilization, if any force has contributed the most to creation, it is the power of women. She is the giver of life, the bearer of culture, and the sensitive soul of society. Indian tradition has never confined women merely to a social role; rather, it has given them the highest reverence in the form of a “mother.” From the sacred expression “Matru Devo Bhava” (Mother is divine) to the declaration “Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi” (Mother and motherland are greater than heaven), our culture reflects a unique reverence for women. This is why in India even the earth, the cow, and the motherland are addressed as “mother.” Yet, the irony is that the very society which has elevated women to the status of a goddess still witnesses women facing insecurity, discrimination, and violence. International Women’s Day 2026 does not merely offer an occasion for celebration; it provides an opportunity for deep reflection on the real condition of women. Studies conducted across the world clearly show that while progress has certainly been made in improving the status of women, the journey toward equality, safety, and freedom is still far from complete.

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum, only about 68.8 percent of the global gender gap has been closed so far, meaning that nearly one-third of the gap still remains. The largest disparity exists in the area of economic participation, where equality has reached only around 61 percent. This data indicates that while women have almost achieved parity in the fields of education and health, their participation in economic opportunities and political leadership is still limited. Globally, women make up only about 42 percent of the workforce, and their representation in top managerial positions remains around one-third.

The situation in India also presents a mixed picture. On one hand, Indian women are achieving remarkable success in fields such as space exploration, science, the armed forces, politics, and administration. On the other hand, their participation in the labor market remains relatively low. According to recent statistics, India’s female labor force participation rate stands at around 32 percent, and a large number of women remain outside employment due to domestic responsibilities. These figures reported by Business Standard are not merely numbers; they reveal the deeper realities of social structure, mindset, and inequality of opportunity. Today, women across many countries are serving as presidents, prime ministers, scientists, military officers, and industrial leaders. In India too, the presence of women as presidents, prime ministers, chief ministers, scientists, and fighter pilots reflects this transformation. Yet it is also true that only a limited number of countries in the world have women at the highest political offices, and the issue of equal pay remains unresolved. Several international studies suggest that women still receive lower wages than men for the same work. Another alarming reality is that situations of conflict, war, and crisis affect women the most. According to recent global studies, nearly 670 million women in 2024 were living in regions affected by violent conflict.

Emerging challenges of the modern age—such as climate change, war, terrorism, poverty, and digital inequality—are also creating new difficulties for women. If these problems are not addressed in time, millions of women and girls may be pushed into extreme poverty in the coming decades. History also tells us that whenever society has faced crises, women have displayed extraordinary courage. During India’s freedom struggle, courageous women such as Kittur Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi, Sarojini Naidu, and Durga Bhabhi proved that women are not only symbols of compassion but also embodiments of courage and resistance. However, despite these glorious chapters of history, social realities often appear painful. Practices such as dowry, female foeticide, domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual crimes continue to exist in many societies around the world. This is not merely a legal issue; it is fundamentally a question of social mindset. In reality, the root cause of the problems faced by women is not only external structures but also the mindset that has for centuries attempted to limit women’s capabilities by labeling them as “weak.” When society defines women only through roles and not as individuals, inequality inevitably arises.

The global message of International Women’s Day 2026 also points in this direction: “Rights, equality and empowerment for all women and girls.” This message reminds us that even today women across the world do not fully enjoy the same legal rights as men. According to data from the United Nations, women globally have on average only about 64 percent of the legal rights available to men. This reality compels us to recognize that merely creating laws is not enough; those laws must also be transformed into social consciousness. The true meaning of women’s empowerment is not only granting rights but also ensuring opportunities, respect, and the freedom to make decisions.

Education, healthcare, digital literacy, economic independence, and political participation—these five pillars form the real foundation of women’s empowerment. However, the beginning of this transformation must take place within the family. If daughters and sons receive equal opportunities in the family, if discrimination in education ends, and if social evils such as dowry are collectively rejected by society, only then will true liberation for women become possible. For the empowerment of women in India, Narendra Modi has initiated several significant measures. Whether through the Ujjwala Yojana providing cooking gas connections to women, the construction of houses and toilets in rural areas, or the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in Parliament, various steps have been taken to strengthen women’s dignity and participation.

Today, many countries across the world acknowledge that under Modi’s leadership, Indian women are progressing rapidly. From sports to entertainment, and from politics to defense and the military, women are increasingly taking on prominent roles. Ultimately, the issue is not about Indian or non-Indian women; it is about the attitude toward women. What is needed is a transformation of this mindset. The world must eliminate neglect and oppression of women and create an environment where their dignity and identity are protected. The true significance of this day will be realized only when women are not merely participants in development but when the brutalities and injustices that attack their identity come to an end.

Women too must recognize the power within themselves. History bears witness that whenever women have discovered their inner strength, they have changed the direction of society. Education and self-confidence play for women the same role that light plays against darkness. Today’s woman is not merely someone demanding rights; she is a creator of change. She is conducting scientific research, flying aircraft across the skies, drafting laws in parliament, and leading society in countless ways. Yet we must remember that the question of women’s dignity is not merely a women’s issue—it is a measure of the civilization of an entire society. A society where women are safe, respected, and self-reliant is truly a developed and humane society.

Therefore, the real message of International Women’s Day is that honoring women should not remain a one-day celebration but should become a continuous social consciousness throughout the year. When society accepts that women are not only the foundation of the family but also the creators of the future, the day will not be far when the term “women’s empowerment” itself will become unnecessary—because women will be naturally empowered. Perhaps then the world will truly live the ideal expressed by Indian culture thousands of years ago: “Where women are honored, there the gods rejoice.”