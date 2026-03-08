Women’s Leadership: The Foundation of a Stronger India

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 12:37 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Dr. Geeta Malhotra, CEO, READ India

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2026, the theme “Give to Gain” highlights a powerful idea: when women are given opportunities to lead, the entire nation benefits. Women have long been the backbone of families, contributing to social harmony, economic stability, and emotional well-being within households. Their dedication to building strong families has been acknowledged for generations, but today the narrative has evolved.

For decades, the discussion about women focused on recognition—recognizing their rights, their struggles, and their presence in society. Today, however, the conversation has moved beyond recognition. Women are no longer merely asking for space at the table; they are shaping the systems, institutions, and policies that define the future.

From Beneficiaries to Architects of Development

In the past, women were often viewed as beneficiaries of development initiatives. In the era of Viksit Bharat, that perspective is rapidly changing. Women are now architects of development, playing a decisive role in shaping India’s economic and social progress.

This transformation can be understood through three stages: The Past: Women fought tirelessly for recognition and equality.

The Present: The focus has shifted from women’s development to women-led development.

The Future: Women will form the backbone of a Indian economy, where their participation in the workforce becomes central to growth.

The journey of empowerment is not only about economic participation but also about creating leadership, confidence, and agency among women.

Empowerment through Education and Opportunity

At READ India, the mission since 2007 has been to educate, empower, and enable women to stand independently and transform their communities. This journey spans the past, present, and future of women’s development.

For many women in rural India, building resilience itself was once a major challenge. Empowerment began with listening—understanding their aspirations, fears, and potential. By providing safe spaces and continuous guidance, women were encouraged to recognize their capabilities and take control of their futures.

This philosophy is captured in the initiative’s guiding principle:

“ONE WOMAN, ONE FAMILY, ONE VILLAGE.”

By empowering one woman, the transformation spreads to her family and eventually impacts the entire community.

Impact Across Rural India

Over the past five years, READ India has empowered more than 50,000 women through skill development programmes. These initiatives emphasize education and community learning, encouraging women to:

Read regularly in community libraries

Support their children’s education

Build sustainable livelihoods

Today, READ India’s initiatives are impacting over 500 villages, strengthening communities and creating pathways for long-term social and economic growth.

The Meaning of “Give to Gain”

The theme “Give to Gain” carries a clear message: investing in women today will create a stronger and more prosperous tomorrow.

To achieve this vision, three key areas require focus:

Education and digital literacy to build a skilled and future-ready workforce. Financial independence through initiatives like Mudra and Lakhpati Didi schemes

Respect, dignity, and safety to create a harmonious and inclusive society

Women should not merely be included in development plans—they should lead and shape those plans.

The Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

As India moves toward the centenary of its independence in 2047, the vision of a developed nation extends beyond economic indicators like GDP and infrastructure. It depends equally on the potential of 50% of the population—women—who hold the key to innovation, leadership, and transformation.

A truly developed India will be one where: A woman in a rural village uses drone technology to transform agriculture

A woman in a corporate boardroom leads a global technology enterprise. These examples reflect the limitless possibilities when women are empowered.

Building a Legacy for Future Generations

Empowering a woman does more than transform one life—it creates a lasting legacy for families, communities, and generations to come.

As India moves toward its global leadership ambitions, the commitment must remain clear: invest in women, empower communities, and build an inclusive future.

Only then can India claim its rightful place as a global leader.