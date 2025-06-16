Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER

Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, NORCET, to be held twice annually

Jun 16, 2025
Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, NORCET, to be held twice annually: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test- NORCET, which was earlier conducted once a year, will now be held twice annually. The initiative will ensure timely recruitment and uninterrupted patient care services. This policy shift aligns with the strategic planning of AIIMS and the Ministry. NORCET-  2025 was conducted by AIIMS New Delhi for all AIIMS, including new AIIMS set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthyya Suraksha Yojna and other participating Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Related Post

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

Jun 15, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Data Analyst at Tata Digital and other jobs

Jun 12, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEP 2020 is significant for futuristic education

May 27, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!