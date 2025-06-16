Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, NORCET, to be held twice annually

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test- NORCET, which was earlier conducted once a year, will now be held twice annually. The initiative will ensure timely recruitment and uninterrupted patient care services. This policy shift aligns with the strategic planning of AIIMS and the Ministry. NORCET- 2025 was conducted by AIIMS New Delhi for all AIIMS, including new AIIMS set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthyya Suraksha Yojna and other participating Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

