Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

Jun 15, 2025
NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

The results of the Medical Entrance exam NEET UG 2025 have been declared by National Testing Agency today. The score cards are available on the official website of the exam – ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can download their score card and check the merit list through the official website.

The NEET was conducted on 4th May for more than 22 lakh candidates at more than five thousand four hundred different centres located in five hundred fifty two cities throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India. Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has ranked first, while Uttkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh and Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra have been ranked second and third, respectively.

Related Post

JOBS/ CAREER

Data Analyst at Tata Digital and other jobs

Jun 12, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEP 2020 is significant for futuristic education

May 27, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

UIDAI successfully conducts Face Authentication pilot for NEET Exam

May 5, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Palestine Amid Escalating Tensions

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

15 June 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

15 June 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!