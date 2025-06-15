NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

The results of the Medical Entrance exam NEET UG 2025 have been declared by National Testing Agency today. The score cards are available on the official website of the exam – ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can download their score card and check the merit list through the official website.

The NEET was conducted on 4th May for more than 22 lakh candidates at more than five thousand four hundred different centres located in five hundred fifty two cities throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India. Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has ranked first, while Uttkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh and Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra have been ranked second and third, respectively.