AMU Riding Clubs’ 41 bighas of land taken over by Aligarh Nagar Nigam

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Aligarh

The Municipal Corporation of Aligarh has taken over the land of Aligarh Muslim University’s riding club. The valuable land behind the V.M Hall is currently being occupied by the Aligarh Nagar Nigam.

Authorities at the Aligarh Muslim University are considering legal action after the Aligarh Nagar Nigam took over 41 bighas of prime land currently under the university’s Riding Club, claiming the land belonged to the Municipal Corporation. The estimated market value of the disputed land exceeds Rs 126 crore.

In a swift operation on May 30, 2025, Aligarh Nagar Nigam officials asserted ownership of the land and accused the Aligarh Muslim University of “illegally occupying” the property.

AMU’s chief spokesperson, Vibha Sharma, said the university promptly issued an official statement following Nagar Nigam’s action.

“AMU acquired the land more than 80 years ago under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 through a government order. The university maintained continuous possession of the land for the past eight decades,” Sharma said.

“The Nagar Nigam did not serve any formal notice to the University before the takeover. We are taking all necessary legal steps to re-establish AMU’s rightful ownership of the land,” Sharma said.

The Nagar Nigam’s action has sparked outrage across the AMU community.

“This land was not under the jurisdiction of the Aligarh municipality. AMU acquired it in the early 1940s”, said one old Alig.

AMU, since its inception, has had a rich tradition of sports. Riding well-established Indian sports was incorporated in the residential life of the MAO college.

Horse Riding became popular in the M.A.O College because it was not only a favorite pastime of students, many of whom came from aristocratic families, but also because administrative authorities of the colleges would take rounds on horseback.

The foundation of the M.U. Riding Club was laid by Nawab Mohd. Ismail Khan Sherwani, when he presented four horses. Among others who were gifted in the initial days were the Nawab of Chattari, Nawab Faiyyaz Ali Khan of Pahasu, and the Estate of Bhikampur. Mr. J.H. Toe, Sir Ross Masood, Janab Agha Khan, and Nawab Muzammil-ullah Khan also helped the riding club financially.

The Aligarh Muslim University Riding Club became a distinct feature of the pride and glory of the University. The Army’s discipline and the rich traditions of the Riding Club are well known. The special powers of the Captain of the club, in all matters of discipline and proper functioning, have always been upheld.