Haryana CM allocates portfolios to the ministers

AMN

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has allotted portfolios to the ministers. The Chief Minister has retained 12 departments, including Home, Finance, CID, Planning, and Excise. Senior Cabinet Minister Anil Vij has been assigned the responsibility of three departments, including Electricity and Transport, while Mr Vipul Goyal has been given the Urban Bodies, Revenue, and Disaster Management Departments. Krishna Lal Panwar has been assigned the Development and Panchayat portfolio, and Rao Narbir has been given the responsibility for the Industry and Environment Departments.

Mr Mahipal Singh Dhanda has been appointed to the Education Department, and Dr Arvind Sharma to the Cooperation Department. Cabinet Minister Aarti Rao has been made the Health Minister of the state, while Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rajesh Nagar has been assigned to the Food and Supplies Department. Minister of State Gaurav Gautam will have independent charge of the Youth and Sports Department.