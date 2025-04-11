Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, lightning & strong winds across northwest India

Apr 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department has said that following isolated to scattered rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds experienced over the plains of the Northwest and Central parts of the country yesterday, similar weather conditions are expected to persist today. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected to occur in scattered to fairly widespread areas across  Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today.

The weather agency has predicted lightning and strong winds in isolated areas of Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Additionally, isolated instances of lightning are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Karnataka.

The MET department has said that there will be a fall in the maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next 3 days and a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter during the subsequent 4 days.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends flights for Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s Arattu procession

Apr 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: 22 killed in rain-related incidents; CM Yogi announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia

Apr 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: 58 killed as lightening, rain create havoc in state

Apr 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Begins Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees—11,000 Sent Back Since April 1

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK, Japan voice strong opposition to trade war amid U.S. tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU Halts Countermeasures for 90 Days After Trump Suspends Tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to hold direct nuclear talks with Iran

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!