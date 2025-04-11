IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, lightning & strong winds across northwest India

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department has said that following isolated to scattered rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds experienced over the plains of the Northwest and Central parts of the country yesterday, similar weather conditions are expected to persist today. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected to occur in scattered to fairly widespread areas across Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today.

The weather agency has predicted lightning and strong winds in isolated areas of Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Additionally, isolated instances of lightning are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Karnataka.

The MET department has said that there will be a fall in the maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next 3 days and a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter during the subsequent 4 days.