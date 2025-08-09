Germany Suspends Military Exports to Israel Amid Gaza City Offensive Plans

Germany has suspended all military exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza after Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the decision yesterday. Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.

A day earlier, Netanyahu had declared that Israeli forces were aiming to take full military control of the entire Gaza Strip, the largest city in the besieged Palestinian territory, despite mounting international condemnation over Israel’s war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a starvation crisis.