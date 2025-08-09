Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

EAM S. Jaishankar Congratulates Singapore on 60th National Day

Aug 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has congratulated Singapore on the 60th National Day Parade (NDP) today. In a social media post, Jaishankar congratulated Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan and the Government and people of Singapore on their 60th National Day. 

In an interesting twist to the National Day celebration, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared an Instagram reel of a Tamil song from the movie “Coolie”, yesterday. According to media reports, the reel captioned “Reporting for NDP 2025 duties” has taken social media by storm, racking up more than 4.3 million views in just over 20 hours.

Singapore celebrated 60 years of independence, SG60, with a National Day Parade (NDP) by the Armed Forces and civil units at the Padang today, marking the diamond jubilee of the city state. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam led the celebration, joined by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, his cabinet members and the members of parliament. Leaders of three neighbouring countries were among the guests at the NDP.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Zahid Hamidi joined the Singaporeans at the celebrations.

