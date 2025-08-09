Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Japan Marks 80 Years Since Atomic Bombing of Nagasaki

Aug 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Japan, thousands bowed their heads in prayer in Nagasaki today to mark the 80th anniversary of the city’s atomic bombing, as the mayor warned that current global conflicts could push the world again into nuclear war.

The western Japanese city was leveled on August 9, 1945, when the United States dropped a 10 thousand-pound plutonium-239 bomb, nicknamed ‘Fat Man’, instantly killing some 27 thousand of the city’s estimated two lakh people.

By the end of 1945, the death toll from acute radiation exposure had reached about 70 thousand. Nagasaki’s destruction came three days after a US uranium-235 bomb destroyed Hiroshima. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War Two.

