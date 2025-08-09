Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump and Putin to Meet in Alaska on August 15 to Discuss Ukraine War

Aug 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska next Friday to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.

In a social media post, Trump announced the 15 August meeting and it was later confirmed by a Kremlin spokesperson, who said the location was quite logical given Alaska’s relative proximity to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said, any solutions must include Ukraine, adding he is ready to work with all partners towards a lasting peace.

The announcement of the meeting came just hours after Trump had signalled that Ukraine might have to cede territory in order to end the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. Trump said at the White House yesterday that a lot of Russians and Ukrainians have died looking at the territory that’s been fought over for three and a half years. The matter is very complicated. There will be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both, he added. The US president did not provide further details of what that proposal would look like.

It remains unclear whether Ukraine and European allies would agree to such a deal, given Zelensky and Putin remain far apart on the conditions for peace. Zelensky has previously rejected any preconditions for territorial concessions.

